Healing through Movement in Northern Japan

Have a Purpose Greater than Yourself- Possessing and clarifying your “why” is powerful, and without it when times get tough, (and they will get tough) you may not be able to continue on without an idea of why you are doing it.

I did this run for awareness of substance use disorder recovery, stigma reduction, and as a tribute to a great man that passed away.

I did it to raise funds for a non-profit called Addict II Athlete that uses athletics to help people get sober and stay sober.

When times began to get tough, I was able to pull from a deep well of knowing that my mission was greater than me, and I was able to keep driving forward. In short- know your why in life.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together” AFRICAN PROVERB

Have a Support System-

I wanted to go far, so I enlisted my family and my friend to help. It is crucial to build and have a good support system around you to achieve success. Design a team and take care of that team. You are going to need them, a lot.

Planning is Great, but don’t Fall in Love with any Plan- Twenty-four hours before the start of the run, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hirosaki City. This was right in line with our route across Japan. Being in the military, we are issued and follow a lot of orders. Higher headquarters called the city off-limits. So, we pivot, we flex, we make the decision quickly that we are not running across Japan but running fifty miles from the coast to the mountains, turn around and run back. Always have plan, but never fall in love with it. Semper Gumby- Always Flexible.

Stay in the Mile, because Things can Change– Around Mile Thirty-Five, the pain hit me like a bee sting in my right ankle. I really thought it was a bee when it happened. I stopped and pulled down my sock…nothing.

“Oh no” I thought “If I feel like this now, how will I get through the next sixty-five miles?”

Then, I remembered my mindfulness training, and pulled myself back from the cliff. Stay in the mile, stay here, stay now, things will change, and bridges will be crossed when we arrive. Believe it or not, they did change. I felt better thirty miles later at mile sixty five then I did at mile thirty-five.

STOP– At mile fifty-five, my knee began to hurt a lot and I had seven miles worth of downhill running to do. I began to tense around it but remembered a lesson from a meditation teacher. He used the acronym of STOP.

“S” is for Stop. “T” is for take three deep mindful breaths. “O” is observe what / where you feel discomfort (allow it to be there) “P” is for proceed mindfully. JON KABAT-ZINN

The key to the whole thing for me is to allow. Don’t fight the yucky feelings or tense around them, it only makes it worse. Just allow them to be there, breathe into them, and they tend to get better or my perception and reaction to them changes, but either way they seem to lessen.

Micro Goals will get You to the End– As the miles piled on, and our conditions worsened we could have been caught up in the big goal of the finish, but that was so overwhelming, so instead we made goals of “jog to that next streetlight” and then “walk to the next” then “jog to the stop sign” then “walk to the neon sign”, etc.

DON’T QUIT- rest, and reset– It can be difficult to quit, but if you do it once it becomes easier the next time, and the next time and the next time, so DON’T QUIT!

The dawn will come right before the darkest moments. You can stop, rest, reset, but don’t give the quit muscle any strength. You will be shocked what you can accomplish with perseverance.

You’ll never Realize how Strong you are until being Strong is your Only Option BOB MARLEY

At mile ninety-one, my feet felt like they were rubbed raw, and every step sent an electrical type shock up my legs, every major muscle groups was cramping, nauseous, confused, feet swollen, and in more pain than I had ever experienced. I was broken. Every time I sat down, I fell asleep within seconds, but I knew my “why”, and I set those micro goals, and I just kept on going.